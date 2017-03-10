Russia: 1 dead, 3 detained in operation against IS cell11 min ago
Russian authorities say one person has been killed and three others detained in an operation to break up a sleeper cell of the Islamic State in the country's restive southern region of Dagestan. The National Anti-terrorism Committee said the operation took place today in the city of Derbent, on the Caspian Sea near the border with Azerbaijan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|15 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Sat
|About time
|175
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sat
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Sat
|About time
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Sat
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Sat
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC