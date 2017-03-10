Russia: 1 dead, 3 detained in operati...

Russia: 1 dead, 3 detained in operation against IS cell11 min ago

Russian authorities say one person has been killed and three others detained in an operation to break up a sleeper cell of the Islamic State in the country's restive southern region of Dagestan. The National Anti-terrorism Committee said the operation took place today in the city of Derbent, on the Caspian Sea near the border with Azerbaijan.

