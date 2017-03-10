RFE/RL Correspondents Beaten, Robbed ...

RFE/RL Correspondents Beaten, Robbed in Southern Russia

Several assailants attacked RFE/RL Russian Service reporter Sergei Khazov-Cassia and cameraman Andrei Kostyanov on the morning of March 28 as they were leaving their hotel in Kropotkin, a town in Krasnodar Krai. They were there to cover a planned protest by farmers.

