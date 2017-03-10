RFE/RL Correspondents Beaten, Robbed in Southern Russia
Several assailants attacked RFE/RL Russian Service reporter Sergei Khazov-Cassia and cameraman Andrei Kostyanov on the morning of March 28 as they were leaving their hotel in Kropotkin, a town in Krasnodar Krai. They were there to cover a planned protest by farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|5 hr
|red blood relative
|2
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC