Red alert on US destroyer in Black Sea as Russian jets...
It is unclear why the jet engaged in such an aggressive manoeuvre, but Russia has recently been reasserting its strategic control over the Black Sea region. Russia has a huge naval battle fleet stationed in Sevastopol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|About time
|489
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|2 hr
|He Name Me Black ...
|9
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|About time
|172
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|About time
|6,479
|Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Cheating Phart
|4
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Mar 1
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC