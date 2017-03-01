Red alert on US destroyer in Black Se...

Red alert on US destroyer in Black Sea as Russian jets...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

It is unclear why the jet engaged in such an aggressive manoeuvre, but Russia has recently been reasserting its strategic control over the Black Sea region. Russia has a huge naval battle fleet stationed in Sevastopol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr About time 489
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 2 hr He Name Me Black ... 9
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr About time 172
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr About time 6,479
News Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06) Thu Cheating Phart 4
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) Mar 1 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Feb 28 Tow 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC