Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Israel's prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about security issues stemming from Iran's presence in neighbouring Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|4 hr
|About time
|4
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|13,279
|Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|About time
|504
|Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15)
|Wed
|About time
|1,392
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Wed
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Cassandra_
|6,487
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC