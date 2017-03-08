Putin fires 10 top law enforcement officials
President Vladimir Putin has dismissed 10 senior law enforcement officers, the latest move in a personnel reshuffle launched by the Russian leader. Putin's decree released by the government fires top officials from the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|About time
|972
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|About time
|504
|Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15)
|18 hr
|About time
|1,392
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|20 hr
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC