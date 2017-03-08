Putin fires 10 top law enforcement of...

Putin fires 10 top law enforcement officials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed 10 senior law enforcement officers, the latest move in a personnel reshuffle launched by the Russian leader. Putin's decree released by the government fires top officials from the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 12 hr About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 16 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 16 hr About time 504
News Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15) 18 hr About time 1,392
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 20 hr About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC