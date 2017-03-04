Putin admits failure of Russian anti-...

Putin admits failure of Russian anti-doping system

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"Once again I want to stress this out: Russian Federation has never had and hopefully will never have a state system for the support of doping". President Coe said that Russia's recent work with the IAAF was much higher compared with the country's cooperation with other worldwide sports federations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) 11 hr About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 20 hr Barron 3
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 22 hr About time 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... 22 hr About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 23 hr About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC