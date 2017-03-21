Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's i...

Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's interest over 2010 crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 13, 2010 file photo, emergency ministry workers stand near the wreckage at the site of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Smolensk, western Russia. Poland's government is accusing European Council President Donald Tusk of betraying national interests and bowing to Moscow in the investigation of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Kaczynski and 95 others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) Mar 10 About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Mar 10 About time 6,489
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC