Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's interest over 2010 crash

In this April 13, 2010 file photo, emergency ministry workers stand near the wreckage at the site of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Smolensk, western Russia. Poland's government is accusing European Council President Donald Tusk of betraying national interests and bowing to Moscow in the investigation of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Kaczynski and 95 others.

