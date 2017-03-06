Photos: Shane Mosley, Magomed Kurbanov - Face To Face in Russia

As BoxingScene.com previously reported, a deal was finalized for fast rising Russian junior middleweight prospect Magomed Kurbanov to take on former three division world champion Shane Mosley . The fight will be held on May 5 in Yekaterinburg and will headline a big event, organized by promotional company RCC Boxing Promotions , with the support of the Sverdlovsk region governor Evgeny Kuyvasheva.

