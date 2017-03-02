Photo Illusttation by The Daily Beast Russia's Ambassador: A Spy or...
Some reports say Sergei Kislyak is a top Russian intel recruiter. But many say he's just a top diplomat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|8 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|6,475
|Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Cheating Phart
|4
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Wed
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Feb 27
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC