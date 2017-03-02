Photo Illusttation by The Daily Beast...

Photo Illusttation by The Daily Beast Russia's Ambassador: A Spy or...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Some reports say Sergei Kislyak is a top Russian intel recruiter. But many say he's just a top diplomat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 8 hr Fundie Sniffling 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 13 hr About time 6,475
News Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06) Thu Cheating Phart 4
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) Wed 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Feb 28 Tow 2
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Feb 27 Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC