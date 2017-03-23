NK asks Russia to help reopen nuclear talks
North Korea's deputy nuclear negotiator Choe Son-hui recently met a visiting advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in an apparent bid to request help from Russia to arrange bilateral or multilateral talks on Korean Peninsula issues, a US broadcaster reported Friday. "Choe met with Anton Khlopkov, director of Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies , in Pyongyang on March 15 to exchange opinions on Korean issues," Radio Free Asia said, citing a source in the Russian Embassy in the North.
Read more at Korea Herald.
