NK asks Russia to help reopen nuclear talks

North Korea's deputy nuclear negotiator Choe Son-hui recently met a visiting advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in an apparent bid to request help from Russia to arrange bilateral or multilateral talks on Korean Peninsula issues, a US broadcaster reported Friday. "Choe met with Anton Khlopkov, director of Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies , in Pyongyang on March 15 to exchange opinions on Korean issues," Radio Free Asia said, citing a source in the Russian Embassy in the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.