NK asks Russia to help reopen nuclear...

NK asks Russia to help reopen nuclear talks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea's deputy nuclear negotiator Choe Son-hui recently met a visiting advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in an apparent bid to request help from Russia to arrange bilateral or multilateral talks on Korean Peninsula issues, a US broadcaster reported Friday. "Choe met with Anton Khlopkov, director of Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies , in Pyongyang on March 15 to exchange opinions on Korean issues," Radio Free Asia said, citing a source in the Russian Embassy in the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) Mar 10 About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Mar 10 About time 6,489
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC