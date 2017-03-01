N N lines up debut solo record from Russian duo Ptu
N N has signed the Russian duo PTU for an EP called A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day . Alina Izolenta and Kamil Ea's collaborative project only has a handful of releases to its name.
