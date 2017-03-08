Most Americans want a special prosecutor to probe Team Trump's Russian Federation ties
Conservative writer who spoke to Trump after wiretap tweets: 'I haven't seen him this pissed off in a long time' The FBI is reportedly investigating contacts that Page and several other current and former Trump associates had with Russian officials during the election. Disclosures about his aides' contacts with the Russian ambassador cost Michael Flynn his job as national security adviser.
