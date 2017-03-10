Moldova bars officials from visiting ...

Moldova bars officials from visiting Russia citing "abuse" campaign

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Moldova said on Thursday it would bar its officials from visiting Russia because they were being subjected to "humiliating" abuse and harassment by some members of Moscow's security apparatus. The government of the small ex-Soviet republic said in a statement it believed the abuse was revenge for an investigation of what it said was a $22 billion scheme to launder Russian money through Moldova's financial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 16 hr About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 19 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 20 hr About time 504
News Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15) 22 hr About time 1,392
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 23 hr About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC