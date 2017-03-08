Michael Hayden Rips WikiLeaks: 'Agent of the Russian Federation'
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden Wednesday slammed WikiLeaks after Tuesday's release of classified agency documents - saying that "I'm now pretty close to the position that WikiLeaks is acting as an arm, as an agent of the Russian Federation." "This is my making assumptions based upon what's happened over the past year and what WikiLeaks has been doing," Hayden, who also directed the NSA, told Jake Tapper on CNN in explaining his positon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|About time
|972
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|About time
|504
|Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15)
|Wed
|About time
|1,392
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Wed
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
