Michael Hayden Rips WikiLeaks: 'Agent of the Russian Federation'

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden Wednesday slammed WikiLeaks after Tuesday's release of classified agency documents - saying that "I'm now pretty close to the position that WikiLeaks is acting as an arm, as an agent of the Russian Federation." "This is my making assumptions based upon what's happened over the past year and what WikiLeaks has been doing," Hayden, who also directed the NSA, told Jake Tapper on CNN in explaining his positon.

