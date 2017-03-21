Lithuania Boosts NATO's Baltics Borde...

Lithuania Boosts NATO's Baltics Border Defenses With Eye on Russia

NATO earlier this year sent additional troops to the Baltics to reassure the former Soviet states against a resurgent Russia, which described the deployment as threatening. Lithuania plans to build a border fence along Russia's strategic Kaliningrad enclave, where Russians have mixed views about being surrounded by NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

