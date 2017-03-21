Lithuania Boosts NATO's Baltics Border Defenses With Eye on Russia
NATO earlier this year sent additional troops to the Baltics to reassure the former Soviet states against a resurgent Russia, which described the deployment as threatening. Lithuania plans to build a border fence along Russia's strategic Kaliningrad enclave, where Russians have mixed views about being surrounded by NATO members Lithuania and Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC