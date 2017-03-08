Kremlin spokesman: 'Russia is being demonized'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that Russia is being demonized, and that it was impossible for his country to have interfered with the 2016 election, despite US claims. Peskov, who has been Vladimir Putin's spokesman and top aide for almost two decades, told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that he was sorry for the many controversies surrounding Russia's connection to the Trump campaign and its role in effecting the outcome of the US election.
