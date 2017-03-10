Kremlin Claims Jared Kushner Meeting With Russian State Bank Was 'Routine'

A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, last year - but the Kremlin dismissed the meeting as "routine." A U.S. Senate committee investigating suspected Russian interference in the election wants to interview Trump associates, including Kushner, 36, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and has agreed to testify.

