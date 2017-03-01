Issa renews call for independent prosecutor on Russia
Rep. Darrell Issa doubled down on statements he made over the weekend urging for an independent investigation of communications between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russians known to US intelligence. "The American people need a clear-eyed view of the nefarious actions of the Russian government," the California Republican said in a statement Monday.
