Israel eyeing Iran's test of advanced Russian-made missile system
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. A day after Iran said it successfully tested the S-300 advanced missile defense system, Israel is cautiously monitoring the situation.
