Iran's naval fleet arrives at Russian port

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An Iranian fleet of warships under the name "Peace and Friendship" arrived at Russia's Makhachkala, Mehr news agency reported March 10. The flotilla is the third Iranian naval fleet to visit Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.