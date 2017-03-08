Germany: Russian Missiles In Kaliningrad A 'Setback' For European Security

A decision by Russia to permanently station Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, its enclave on the Baltic Sea, would mark a setback for European security, Germany's foreign minister told Interfax on March 8. Russia last year moved the ballistic nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad and deployed a S-400 air missile defense system there. It said the deployment was part of routine drills, but Western military officials worry that it may become permanent.

