Germany: Russian Missiles In Kalining...

Germany: Russian Missiles In Kaliningrad A 'Setback' For European Security

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

A decision by Russia to permanently station Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, its enclave on the Baltic Sea, would mark a setback for European security, Germany's foreign minister told Interfax on March 8. Russia last year moved the ballistic nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad and deployed a S-400 air missile defense system there. It said the deployment was part of routine drills, but Western military officials worry that it may become permanent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 12 hr About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 16 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 16 hr About time 504
News Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15) 18 hr About time 1,392
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 20 hr About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC