France's Marine Le Pen begins Russia visit
In Moscow, the National Front leader will meet Russian MPs, but it is not clear whether she will also hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. Ms Le Pen favours strong links between France and Russia, and wants the EU to lift sanctions imposed on Moscow over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
