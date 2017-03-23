France's Marine Le Pen begins Russia ...

France's Marine Le Pen begins Russia visit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

In Moscow, the National Front leader will meet Russian MPs, but it is not clear whether she will also hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. Ms Le Pen favours strong links between France and Russia, and wants the EU to lift sanctions imposed on Moscow over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) Mar 10 About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Mar 10 About time 6,489
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC