Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in ...

Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev, police say

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ukraine accused Russia of " state terrorism" after a former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against former leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday . The slaying ignited an uproar between Moscow and Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko immediately calling the killing an "act of state terrorism" by Russian Federation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... 1 hr red blood relative 5
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... 11 hr discocrisco 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC