Fitch Upgrades Russian Lipetsk Region to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lipetsk Region - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW, March 10 Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russian Lipetsk Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-Term Rating has been upgraded to 'AA ' from 'AA- ' and withdrawn.

Chicago, IL

