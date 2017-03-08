Fitch Upgrades Russian Lipetsk Region to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lipetsk Region - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW, March 10 Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russian Lipetsk Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-Term Rating has been upgraded to 'AA ' from 'AA- ' and withdrawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections
|10 hr
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Fri
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|About time
|6,489
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Thu
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC