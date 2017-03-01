Fast & Furious Moscow Drift: Watch MASSIVE Russian battle tank skid at high speed
Putin's Boys have been racing a T-80UD main battle tank around like it is a F1 racing car. In footage posted online, the 46-tonne killing machine drives around the corner so fast it bounces off a ramp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|8 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Sat
|About time
|175
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sat
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Sat
|About time
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Sat
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Sat
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC