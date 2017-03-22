Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot d...

Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev: police

Denis Voronenkov attends a session at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, September 15, 2015. A former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday, police said.

