Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev - police

Ukraine accused Russia of "state terrorism" after a former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against former leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday. Denis Voronenkov attends a session at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, September 15, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.