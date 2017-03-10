Dick Cheney: 'No question' Russia med...

Dick Cheney: 'No question' Russia meddled in the Us election, and it could be 'an act of war'

Silicon Alley Insider

In a wide-ranging speech at the Economic Times' Global Business Summit on Monday, former US Vice President Dick Cheney spoke unequivocally about Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Cheney said there were a "rising number of threats" in the world that, beyond national security, "even pose a threat to the globalization movements you're here to talk about today."

