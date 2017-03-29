Dick Cheney: Alleged Russian election interference was "an act of war"
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the few elite Republicans who endorsed Donald Trump early in the 2016 cycle, is speaking out against the Russian government for its alleged involvement in American politics. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech at a business summit in New Delhi, Cheney argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin "took his capabilities in the cyber area and used it to try to influence our election."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|9 hr
|red blood relative
|2
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC