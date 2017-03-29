Dick Cheney: Alleged Russian election...

Dick Cheney: Alleged Russian election interference was "an act of war"

15 hrs ago

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the few elite Republicans who endorsed Donald Trump early in the 2016 cycle, is speaking out against the Russian government for its alleged involvement in American politics. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech at a business summit in New Delhi, Cheney argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin "took his capabilities in the cyber area and used it to try to influence our election."

Chicago, IL

