Cause of Russian UN ambassador's death won't be released

18 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The New York City medical examiner's office, citing diplomatic protocol, will not release the cause and manner of death for Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, who died suddenly last month after collapsing in his office. An autopsy was performed on Ambassador Vitaly Churkin last month, but the death required further study.

