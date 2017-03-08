Cause of Russian UN ambassador's death won't be released
The New York City medical examiner's office, citing diplomatic protocol, will not release the cause and manner of death for Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, who died suddenly last month after collapsing in his office. An autopsy was performed on Ambassador Vitaly Churkin last month, but the death required further study.
