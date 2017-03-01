Calls grow for attorney general Jeff ...

Calls grow for attorney general Jeff Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

A growing number of Republicans have joined Democratic leaders in calling for US attorney general Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Top Democrats demanded that Mr Sessions resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's US envoy during the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 2 hr Fundie Sniffling 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr About time 6,475
News Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06) 18 hr Cheating Phart 4
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) Wed 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Feb 28 Tow 2
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Feb 27 Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC