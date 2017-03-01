Calls grow for attorney general Jeff Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe
A growing number of Republicans have joined Democratic leaders in calling for US attorney general Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Top Democrats demanded that Mr Sessions resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's US envoy during the campaign.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|2 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|About time
|6,475
|Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06)
|18 hr
|Cheating Phart
|4
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Wed
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Feb 27
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
