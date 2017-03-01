Boris Johnson to visit Moscow for - r...

Boris Johnson to visit Moscow for - robust' talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

However, the Foreign Office has stressed the move does not signal a change in Britain's attitude towards Russia regarding sources of tension like Ukraine. A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The Foreign Secretary has accepted an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Moscow in the coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) 1 hr About time 175
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 10 hr Barron 3
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 12 hr About time 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... 12 hr About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 13 hr About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC