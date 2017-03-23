A trio of key Trump associates have taken a big step forward in the Russia investigation
Trump associates Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Carter Page all sent letters to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday volunteering to be interviewed as part of the committee's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. While Stone, Manafort, and Page - Trump's former campaign adviser, chairman, and foreign policy adviser, respectively - all have ties to Russia, they have all denied that they helped facilitate any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow during the election.
