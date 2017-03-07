65% want special prosecutor on Russia...

65% want special prosecutor on Russian Federation investigation

14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Two-thirds of Americans want a special prosecutor named to investigate connections and contacts between the Russian government and the 2016 Trump campaign and its associates, according to a new CNN/ORC national poll. Last week, Sessions recused himself from being involved in any future investigations into possible Russian meddling in the presidential election.

