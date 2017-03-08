2 Armenian businessmen in Russia are ...

2 Armenian businessmen in Russia are shot dead in elevator

The investigation into the murder of two Armenian businessmen has started in Armavir, Russia. The bodies of these men were found a day earlier, in the elevator of a multi-story building.

