10:33 Kyrgyz climber falls down to death during competition in Russia

10:33 Kyrgyz climber falls down to de...

Kyrgyz climber falls down to death during competition in Russia

12 hrs ago

Kyrgyz climber has fallen to her death after falling down from a 25-meters height cliff on Saturday on the Circum-Baikal railway near Irkutsk in the framework of the international festival of winter games on lake Baikal "Zimniada-2017", reported the Russian media.

Chicago, IL

