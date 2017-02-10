Yerevan is among top seven most popular destinations for Russians...
YEREVAN, February 13. /ARKA/. Armenian capital city Yerevan is the seventh most popular destination for Russian citizens wishing to spend the last five days of February outside their country according to RoomGuru.ru hotel booking service. February 23 is a public holiday throughout the Russian Federation marked as Day of Defender of the Fatherland .
