Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in Afghanistan?
An American soldier scanned the retina of a man in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan in Dec. 2011. Russia cites the danger of ISIS in Nangarhar as its reason for backing the Taliban, the U.S. says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|36 min
|romant
|5,451
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,444
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,838
|1917 vs 2017
|8 hr
|stalindidnothingw...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|Feb 11
|Reply
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC