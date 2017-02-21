White House: Too early to say whether a special prosecutor should look into Russian role in election

A White House spokeswoman said Sunday that it's premature to say that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself and appoint a special prosecutor to look into apparent Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election aimed at helping elect Donald Trump. The assessment by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the principal White House deputy press secretary, comes as a growing number of Democrats are calling for Sessions, who was a key figure in Trump's campaign, to step aside as the FBI and the Justice Department probe what happened.

