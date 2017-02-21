Vladimir Putin unleashes - Isis Hunters': Elite Russian-trained...
Vladimir Putin's forces are gearing up to eradicate the brutal terror network from the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Yesterday the Russian-backed Free Syrian Army amassed a large presence of tanks and heavy artillery in the foothills to the south of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|Whogivesachit
|487
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|13 hr
|Figures
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC