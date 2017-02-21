US musician makes mics in Russia usin...

US musician makes mics in Russia using Kalashnikov machinery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

On this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo a Soyuz SU-017 microphone sits on a window at a factory in Tula, Russia. Californian musician David Brown and fan Pavel Bazdyrev are a rare example of success in Russia's consumer goods industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 21 hr grobbs 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Feb 21 George 6,470
News Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N... Feb 20 just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Feb 20 just a guy i knew 6
Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps... Feb 19 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC