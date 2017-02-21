US musician makes mics in Russia using Kalashnikov machinery
On this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo a Soyuz SU-017 microphone sits on a window at a factory in Tula, Russia. Californian musician David Brown and fan Pavel Bazdyrev are a rare example of success in Russia's consumer goods industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|21 hr
|grobbs
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 21
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 21
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 21
|George
|6,470
|Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N...
|Feb 20
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Feb 20
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps...
|Feb 19
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC