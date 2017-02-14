United Kingdom hit by 188 high-level cyber-attacks in three months
Speaking at the launch of the UK's new National Cyber Security Centre, Hammond will unveil a new scheme inviting industry to dispatch their "best and brightest" personnel to be embedded in the anti-hacking operation to collaborate in tackling high-tech threats. The facility in central London will be officially opened by the Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday.
