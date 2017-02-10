UN accolades pour in after passing of Russia's Vitaly Churkin. Who was he?
Mr. Churkin, whose decades-long career concluded as Russia's envoy to the United Nations, was remembered for being not only a fierce champion of Russian policy, but a personable colleague. The United Nations Security Council observes a moment of silence for Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
