Ukrainian Journalist Deported From Belarus Upon Russia's Demand

Ukrainian journalist Vitaly Sizov was demanded to leave the territory of Belarus, referring to Russia's list of undesirable persons. The incident took place in the hotel, where the crew of a Ukrainian independent TV channel, which broadcasts in Donbass, was staying, Radio Svaboda informs.

