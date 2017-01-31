Ukrainian Journalist Deported From Belarus Upon Russia's Demand
Ukrainian journalist Vitaly Sizov was demanded to leave the territory of Belarus, referring to Russia's list of undesirable persons. The incident took place in the hotel, where the crew of a Ukrainian independent TV channel, which broadcasts in Donbass, was staying, Radio Svaboda informs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,593
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|George
|5,392
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|21 hr
|Horacio
|223
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|21 hr
|Act of War is a C...
|474
|Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ...
|Tue
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|3
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|Tue
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|157
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,397
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC