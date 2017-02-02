U.S. revises Russia sanctions for ele...

U.S. revises Russia sanctions for electronics exports

12 hrs ago

The Trump administration on Thursday revised recent U.S. sanctions that prevented American companies from exporting some electronic equipment to Russia. It also modified penalties on Iran, expanding a list of medical equipment that needs federal authorization to be sold to Iranian customers.

Russia

