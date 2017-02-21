U.S. musician makes mics in Russia using Kalashnikov machinery - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST
Claims of hacking by the Russian state may be feeding international tensions, but they've given Californian musician David Brown a great icebreaker when selling his line of Russian-made microphones. "We give free hacking lessons with these microphones," he tells potential buyers in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
