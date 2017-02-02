U.S. eases some economic sanctions against Russia
U.S. eases restrictions on cyber-security sales to Russian spy agency The U.S. Treasury allows U.S. companies to do business with the Russian Federal Security Service, Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://usat.ly/2k0be6s A woman walks along a bridge over the Moskva river near the Kremlin during a sunny winter day in Moscow on Feb. 2, 2017. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased some economic sanctions against Russia, specifically licensing cyber-security sales to the Russian Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, according to official documents.
