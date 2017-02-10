Turkish military denies Russian claim on providing 'mistaken' coordinates in Syria

The Turkish military strongly denied a Russian claim that it provided 'mistaken coordinates that led to the death of three Turkish soldiers in friendly fire on Feb. 9, saying that its elements were present in the same location for approximately 10 days. "Finally, on Feb. 8, after a rocket was fired from the region controlled by the Russian Federation at the point where friendly elements were located, the coordinates of the point where our elements were located was most recently transmitted again on the same day at 23.11 to the responsible personnel at the Hmeimim Operation Center," said the military.

