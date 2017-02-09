Trump writes to China's Xi, but Putin...

Trump writes to China's Xi, but Putin may meet him first

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

President Donald Trump has written to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House, the first contact the two leaders have had since Xi sent a congratulatory note for the inauguration. Trump sent a letter to Xi Wednesday wishing him a prosperous Year of the Rooster and saying he looks forward to developing "a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," press secretary Sean Spicer said.

