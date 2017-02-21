Trump lawyer sent Flynn a plan to lift Russian Federation sanctions

Russia, which annexed Crimea in March 2014, is stoking separatist rebellion in eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk via supply of arms and fighters. US Vice President Mike Pence , visiting Brussels to reassure European allies over the Trump administration's commitment to transatlantic ties, said Washington will "continue to hold Russian Federation accountable" for the violence in eastern Ukraine.

