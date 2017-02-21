Trump lawyer sent Flynn a plan to lift Russian Federation sanctions
Russia, which annexed Crimea in March 2014, is stoking separatist rebellion in eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk via supply of arms and fighters. US Vice President Mike Pence , visiting Brussels to reassure European allies over the Trump administration's commitment to transatlantic ties, said Washington will "continue to hold Russian Federation accountable" for the violence in eastern Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|George
|6,470
|Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
|REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC